Martinez Losa on Israel, protests & Lyon link
Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has been speaking to the media before Friday's Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel at Hampden.
Here are the key points:
Preparations have been "very good" over in Spain and Scotland are "really motivated" to go and take on Israel at Hampden.
The whole squad is fit and ready for the game.
The fact it is behind closed doors is done "with the best interests of everyone" in mind by organisers with protests expected.
Scotland are keeping "maximum focus" on the game and Martinez Losa had a chat with the "leadership group" about the situation, but everyone is focused on playing.
The Scotland boss confirmed he addressed the squad after speculation linking him to the Lyon job, and reiterated he was "totally committed" to Scotland.