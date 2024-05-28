Martinez Losa 'committed' to Scotland amid Lyon link

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson expects head coach Pedro Martinez Losa to remain in post [SNS]

Goalkeeper Lee Gibson says head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has spoken to the Scotland squad to re-affirm his commitment to them following reports linking him to Lyon women.

Spaniard Martinez Losa took on the Scotland job in 2021 and is contracted until 2027.

Lyon's current boss Sonia Bompastor is expected to take charge of Chelsea following Emma Hayes' departure and Martinez Losa previously managed in France at Bordeaux.

The Scots face Israel home and away over the next eight days as part of European Championship qualifying.

"He's addressed the squad," Gibson said. "It's football, speculation always surrounds managers. He's re-iterated that he's committed here and we've had that clarity so going forward, we're fully focused on the job at hand and for us, that's to get Scotland back to a major tournament.

"We're not too far off the performances we want to be having. We can then turn those draws against Serbia into wins and be a little bit more convincing. We're fully behind him and we're going to put everything into getting back to the Euros.

"Missing out on the last two major competitions has been hugely disappointing for all the players in the squad and the associated staff members and we're all together in this one common goal - to make sure we're in Switzerland next year."

Asked whether Martinez Losa had given the squad clarity that he wants to be the manager to take the team to the Euros, Gibson replied: "Yeah."

Friday's match at Hampden and Tuesday's return fixture, which will be played in Budaors, Hungary, will be staged behind closed doors.

The Scottish FA took the decision to host the match without supporters amid the increased risk of protests at Israel's ongoing military operation in Gaza.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Appropriate policing plans are in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community."

Martinez Losa's side are still unbeaten in their group after an opening 0-0 draw in Serbia and a 1-0 home win over Slovakia. The top three in the group progress to the play-offs.

"We've pretty much just tried to focus on the footballing side," Gibson explained.

"Of course we know it's behind closed doors, which is a different prospect that we're not used to. It's a shame that we don't get to have our home fans there but we are aware that, for the safety of everyone, which is paramount, they've made that decision.

"We're certainly not involved in politics or anything like that so we just have to turn up together as a squad and try our best to just try and be footballers."

How to follow Scotland v Israel

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow (behind closed doors) When: Friday, 31 May Time: 19:05 BST

Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

