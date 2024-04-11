Martinez 'kept Aston Villa in the game'

[Getty Images]

Former Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson speaking on BBC Radio WM: "They say your big players step forward at the right times on the big occasions.

"This isn't the big occasion, this is just the quarter-final, but we needed Emi Martinez to step up tonight and he did.

"He doesn't have an awful lot to do some games because Villa keep hold of possession really well but there were three or four times today he made some really good saves, some good blocks, made himself big. He has kept us in the game. If Lille had got the goals they could have done then it could have been 5-1 to Lille.

"You can rely on Villa when they know they really have to produce something and step forward they generally do. The Arsenal game at the weekend I think they will be competitive and this game – even if it was 2-0 – you knew they would have a game on their hands next week and I think they will step up.

"Lille have to take the game to them, they'll have 55,000 people behind them who will expect their side to produce a performance and take the game to Aston Villa. They are 2-1 down, they are still in the competition and all we need is an Aston Villa goal to quieten everyone down. This is not over at 2-1."