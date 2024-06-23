Martinez given 80-game ban two days after MLB debut

Orelvis Martinez has been suspended just two days after making his Major League debut [Getty Images]

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's doping policy.

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic only made his Major League debut on Friday but has tested positive for clomiphene, a fertility drug on MLB's banned performance-enhancing drugs list.

Martinez said in a statement he was prescribed Rejun 50, which contains clomiphene, by a fertility clinic in his homeland after trying unsuccessfully since 2020 to start a family with his girlfriend.

"In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake," he said in a statement.

"With that said, I took full responsibility for my negligence and accepted my suspension."

Martinez signed with the Blue Jays in 2018 for $3.5m (£2.8m) and established himself as one of the best power-hitting prospects in the minor leagues.

"We were both surprised and disappointed to learn of Orelvis Martinez's suspension," said Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure Orelvis has learned from his mistake. Orelvis has our support and we know he will get through this."

Martinez will be eligible to return in September for Toronto, who are last in the American League East division with 35 wins and 41 losses.