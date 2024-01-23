MARTINEZ: Even in loss, Islanders prove they are still among Southland elite

One more rebound.

One more free throw.

One more stop.

One of any of those things would have resulted in a statement win inside the raucous American Bank Center on Monday.

Instead, the statement came from the visitors as McNeese rallied from an 18-point second half hole to stun Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-61 on Christian Shumate's put-back at the buzzer.

The Cowboys miraculously snapped the Islanders' 16-game winning streak in the series, in the process staying unbeaten in conference play, and maintaining their hope of not just an NCAA Tournament berth but a higher seed than is typically reserved for the Southland Conference.

At 17-2 with strong out-of-conference wins including VCU and Michigan, the Cowboys are receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and have earned the right to be the heavy conference favorites.

But Will Wade's team was also served notice that the Islanders, the two-time defending Southland Conference Tournament champs, will not easily cede control of the conference they have owned for the last two seasons.

With different faces than the ones that hoisted two tournament trophies, the Islanders blitzed the Cowboys early in the second half, holding McNeese, averaging nearly 80 points a game, without a point for more than 10 minutes, building an 18-point advantage.

Jordan Roberts, one of the few on the A&M-Corpus Christi roster that were a part of both NCAA Tournament trips, caught fire early in the second half, scoring eight early points on his way to 18 points to lead both teams.

"Few people coming into the season expected us to be as good as we showed tonight," Roberts said. "Obviously, we didn't get the win, but tonight showed a lot of people that we aren't that far off."

Another veteran Stephen Giwa provided 10 points and eight rebounds as the Islanders very nearly sent shockwaves throughout mid-major college basketball.

But instead they will be relegated to using the gut-punch loss as a teaching tool. A learning experience that they hope will pay off the next time they are faced with a tight game down the stretch. Perhaps maybe even in Lake Charles when the two clash again in less than three weeks.

Or when McNeese hosts the Southland Conference Tournament in March.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi played some of its best basketball of the season during the early stretches of the second half when the Islanders broke open the game, and if the Islanders can figure out that sweet spot on a consistent basis, they can be as dominant as any team in the Southland.

"Coach talked about us getting a fast start, and in those first seven minutes of the second half, I decided that as a leader I needed to get my team going," Roberts said. "Coach is always on me about having energy and making sure everybody is ready. We came out, started fast and that is how we were able to build that lead."

The Islanders never allowed any of McNeese's stars to really get on track, holding Shahada Wells to 10 points, nearly half of his per game average.

"This has to be more fuel to the fire," Roberts said. "Next time we see those guys we have to understand what mistakes were made and make sure we fix them. And not just against them, in any game."

"We'll all look inward after this," coach Jim Shaw said. "Think about the things each of us could have done better, myself included. We have to move on and get ready to get better."

During the Southland Conference runs over the last two seasons, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got better and peaked as the games meant more.

The Islanders showed that they are still one of the teams to beat in the Southland and even McNeese will have to prove they can beat them when it matters, if it wants to wrestle control of the conference from them in March.

