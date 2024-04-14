Martindale wants common sense to prevail over Yengi red card

Livingston boss David Martindale pleaded for common sense to rule after Tete Yengi's bizarre red card against Hearts.

Having been booked while playing, Yengi was the substituted and appeared frustrated with his own performance as he was taken off.

Referee Colin Steven took umbrage with the Australian's reaction, and subsequently showed him a second yellow despite the fact he'd left the field.

"The kid comes off park frustrated, he’s kicked one of our bottles," Martindale explained.

“He’s kicked it into our dugout, I just think there has to be a bit of common sense applied. There is no explanation, you are not allowed to do it."

Yengi, who has become a key player for Livi since his January arrival, will now miss the first game of Livingston's post-split fixtures.

“You are bottom of the league, fighting for survival, you are 2-0 up and losing 4-2, he gets substituted and I think common sense has to be applied," Martindale added.

“It’s not the way I want the game to go. I’m not saying what he’s done is right but I think you need to give him some leeway. We’re down to the bare bones as it is so he’s let us down as well.

“If that bottle had gone into the fans, book him all day long, if it had gone into the Hearts technical area, book him.”