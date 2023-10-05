Martindale on tough league, Motherwell test and not leaving Livi
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston's Premiership game with Motherwell on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
A full training week with no interruptions has enabled Martindale to "get detail into the players”.
On St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon’s sending off last weekend against Livi, which has since been overturned on appeal, he says he doesn’t think Joel Nouble was going anywhere but there was contact and he “can see why it was given and why St Johnstone are aggrieved”.
He’s expecting a difficult game against Motherwell despite their three-game losing run and says their “structure, stability and continuity is very good, they’ve got a defined shape on and off the ball".
He’s not focusing on past results and says “it’s going to be a very difficult league this year” and the “shift in the table is going to be evident”.
Martindale says he will "never leave Livingston off of my own back” and that the club has "changed my life".
Mikey Devlin is available after injury, while Cristian Montano and Michael Nottingham are back running.