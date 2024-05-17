Martindale may exit Livi depending on ownership court case

[SNS]

Livingston manager David Martindale has indicated he will likely leave the club this summer if ongoing legal action regarding ownership goes against those he believes are the rightful owners of the West Lothian outfit.

The club announced last year that Baycup had purchased a controlling interest in Livingston but this has been contested by some previous directors, who claim they are the rightful owners.

On the park, Premiership bottom side Livi will be playing in the Scottish Championship next season after relegation was confirmed earlier this month.

"For Livingston Football Club to move forward it needs a clear ownership structure," said Martindale.

"At this moment in time there is a clear ownership structure with Baycup but that is being contested in court. Whatever way that court case goes I think even if you forget the individual shareholders, directors, staff whatever you want it needs a clear ownership model going forward."

When asked if he could leave in the event of the court decision going against Baycup, Martindale replied: "Probably not could - probably would. I wouldn’t want to. For me I have been very loyal to Livingston and they have been loyal to me."