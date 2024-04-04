Martindale on injury woes, lack of consistency and 'fighting for his future'
David Martindale has been speaking to the media as Livingston prepare to face Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the main points:
Martindale says his side a really struggling with injuries, although James Penrice and Joel Nouble are getting closer to a return.
He adds that there's a group of about 13 or 14 that can be relied on to start games but outwith that they are finding it difficult.
Says his personal mental resilience has been key for ignoring the external noise and keeping his players motivated.
Martindale acknowledges that there have been good moments in games but their poor decision-making has let them down and they've not been "consistent enough" to be a Premiership side.
Praised Peter Leven for "steadying the ship" at Aberdeen. He knows how tough Saturday's game will be given the quality the Dons have.
Insists himself and the players are "fighting for their future" in every game and assured fans they'll keep pushing until matchday 38.