Martindale on his future, 'major reset' and overachievement

Livingston manager David Martindale has been speaking to the media before the final game of the season against Hibs this weekend.

Here are the key points from the press conference:

Martindale says he is likely to leave the club if the ongoing legal battle goes against those who he believes are the rightful owners.

Livingston's budget this season has been around that of a top-four Championship club.

A "major reset" is required regardless of who owns the club and who the manager is.

Relegation brings an end to what has been an “over-achievement” in terms of staying in the top flight.