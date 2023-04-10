Martina Fidanza wins Ronde de Mouscron

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team)

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) secured her first win of the season at the rain-soaked Ronde de Mouscron on Monday. The Italian sprinted to victory ahead of Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) and Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women Team) in Mouscron.

Fidanza's victory comes just two days after Paris-Roubaix Femmes, where her Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling teammate Marta Lach finished sixth from a successful breakaway.

Although Paris-Roubaix marks the end of the cobbles Classics, the one-day racing is still in full swing with the upcoming Brabantse Pijl and the Ardennes Classics.

The women's one-day racing resumed with a flat 120km circuit race in Mouscron, in the Province of Hainaut, Belgium.

Attacks came from Eva Van Agt (Jumbo-Visma), Marion Borras (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93), Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team), Teniel Campbell (Jayco-AlUla) and Femke De Vries (GT Krush Rebellease), but none stayed away.

Uno-X Pro Cycling organised its leadout for Ahtosalo ahead of a reduced group sprint, but Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team got the better of them as Arianna Fidanza gave her sister Martina a perfectly-time lead to take the win.

Results

