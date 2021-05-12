Martin Truex Jr.'s third win of 2021 leads to a Dover pole
Martin Truex Jr. will have the best starting spot at Dover thanks to his win at Darlington.
Truex won his third race of the season at Darlington and will start first on Sunday at Dover (2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1). Truex is the only driver in the Cup Series who has won more than one race in 2021 and he's the betting favorite for Sunday's race at +350.
Truex got the pole thanks to NASCAR's qualifying formula since there's no practice or qualifying ahead of the race. The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25%), where the team is in owner points (35%) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15%). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.
Points leader Denny Hamlin starts second while William Byron starts third. Kyle Larson starts fourth and Kevin Harvick will start fifth.
Sunday's race is the only race at Dover in 2021 as the track's second date was moved to Nashville Superspeedway. It's the first time since 1970 that the track has not hosted two races in a Cup Series season.
Starting lineup
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Denny Hamlin
3. William Byron
4. Kyle Larson
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Kyle Busch
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Chase Elliott
9. Joey Logano
10. Chris Buescher
11. Christopher Bell
12. Tyler Reddick
13. Ryan Newman
14. Austin Dillon
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Alex Bowman
17. Chase Briscoe
18. Matt DiBenedetto
19. Ross Chastain
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Michael McDowell
22. Bubba Wallace
23. Erik Jones
24. Daniel Suarez
25. Ryan Preece
26. Corey LaJoie
27. Anthony Alfredo
28. Kurt Busch
29. Justin Haley
30. Cole Custer
31. BJ McLeod
32. Aric Almirola
33. James Davison
34. Cody Ware
35. Quin Houff
36. Garrett Smithley
37. Josh Bilicki
