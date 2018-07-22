Elliott, Truex win Stages 1, 2 at New Hampshire Chase Elliott passed Stage 1 winner Martin Truex Jr. with less than 20 laps remaining in Stage 2, holding on for the Stage 2 win and valuable playoff point. This marks the first stage win of 2018 for Elliott, who finished second to Truex in Stage 1 in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Kurt …

Chase Elliott passed Stage 1 winner Martin Truex Jr. with less than 20 laps remaining in Stage 2, holding on for the Stage 2 win and valuable playoff point. This marks the first stage win of 2018 for Elliott, who finished second to Truex in Stage 1 in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kurt Busch maneuvered his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to second after Elliott’s pass on Truex for the lead. He battled with Elliott at the end of the stage for the Stage 2 win, but came up second.

Stage 2: Full results

Truex Jr. finished third in the No. 78 Toyota, while Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola completed the top five.

The race is scheduled to conclude at Lap 301, 51 laps after the end of Stage 2.

Finish Driver Team Race Points 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 9 3 Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing 8 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 7 5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 6 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 4 8 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 3 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2 10 Joey Logano Team Penske 1

STAGE 1: Full results

Martin Truex Jr. picked up the Stage 1 win during Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This marked the sixth stage win for Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team in 2018.

Chase Elliott finished second in Stage 1, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson used pit strategy to secure third place. Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished Stage 1 just outside the top 10 in 11th, were two drivers that pitted for tires before the competition caution at Lap 35.

Pole-sitter Kurt Busch finished fourth, while Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five in his No. 12 Ford.

Finish Driver Team Race Points 1 Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing 10 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 3 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 8 4 Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 7 5 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 6 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 8 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 3 9 Joey Logano Team Penske 2 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 1