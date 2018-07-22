Elliott, Truex win Stages 1, 2 at New Hampshire

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Chase Elliott passed Stage 1 winner Martin Truex Jr. with less than 20 laps remaining in Stage 2, holding on for the Stage 2 win and valuable playoff point. This marks the first stage win of 2018 for Elliott, who finished second to Truex in Stage 1 in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kurt Busch maneuvered his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to second after Elliott’s pass on Truex for the lead. He battled with Elliott at the end of the stage for the Stage 2 win, but came up second.

Stage 2: Full results

Truex Jr. finished third in the No. 78 Toyota, while Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola completed the top five.

The race is scheduled to conclude at Lap 301, 51 laps after the end of Stage 2.

Finish

Driver

Team

Race Points

1

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

10

2

Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

3

Martin Truex Jr.

Furniture Row Racing

8

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

7

5

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

6

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

7

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

4

8

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

3

9

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

2

10

 Joey Logano

Team Penske

1

STAGE 1: Full results

Martin Truex Jr. picked up the Stage 1 win during Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This marked the sixth stage win for Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team in 2018.

Chase Elliott finished second in Stage 1, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson used pit strategy to secure third place. Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished Stage 1 just outside the top 10 in 11th, were two drivers that pitted for tires before the competition caution at Lap 35.

Pole-sitter Kurt Busch finished fourth, while Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five in his No. 12 Ford.

Finish

Driver

Team

Race Points

1

 Martin Truex Jr.

 Furniture Row Racing

10

2

 Chase Elliott

 Hendrick Motorsports

9

3

 Jimmie Johnson

 Hendrick Motorsports

8

4

 Kurt Busch

 Stewart-Haas Racing

7

5

 Ryan Blaney

 Team Penske

6

6

 Kyle Busch

 Joe Gibbs Racing

5

7

 Kevin Harvick

 Stewart-Haas Racing

4

8

 Clint Bowyer

 Stewart-Haas Racing

3

9

 Joey Logano

 Team Penske

2

10

 Aric Almirola

 Stewart-Haas Racing

1

