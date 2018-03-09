Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. during media day for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Martin Truex Jr. will start first for Sunday’s race at Phoenix.

Truex posted the fastest lap of the final round of qualifying to sneak past Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott for the top spot. It’s the first pole of the season for the 2017 champion, who scored three poles and eight wins a year ago.

The pole is Truex’s second at the one-mile track. Truex won his first pole at Phoenix in 2009 and finished fifth. He didn’t even lead a solitary lap in that race.

Last week’s winner Kevin Harvick finishes 10th. Harvick has been the toast and the talk of the 2018 Cup Series season, taking two of the first three races. But he was also penalized 20 points for post-race inspection failures following his Las Vegas win. Harvick’s penalty handed the points lead over to Joey Logano, who will start fifth.

Here’s the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race, which will begin just after 3:30 p.m. ET.

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Larson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Alex Bowman

5. Joey Logano

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kyle Busch

8. Jamie McMurray

9. Erik Jones

10. Kevin Harvick

11. William Byron

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Ryan Newman

14. Paul Menard

15. Daniel Suarez

16. David Ragan

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. Austin Dillon

19. Clint Bowyer

20. AJ Allmendinger

21. Trevor Bayne

22. Aric Almirola

23. Kurt Busch

24. Chris Buescher

25. Brad Keselowski

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Darrell Wallace Jr.

28. Ty Dillon

29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Michael McDowell

32. Gray Gaulding

33. Corey LaJoie

34. DJ Kennington

35. Timmy Hill

36. Ross Chastain

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

