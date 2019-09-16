Martin Truex Jr. wins playoff opener at Las Vegas
Truex passed Kevin Harvick with 20 of 267 laps remaining and went on to cruise to victory in Sunday night’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking the first win in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
in the last three races.
of his career and the victory locks Truex into the second round of the playoffs regardless of how he finishes in the next two races.
"The magic was back today, that's for sure," Truex said after the race. "We took a gamble this weekend; thanks to everybody back at the shop. We took a gamble and qualified 24th and for a while there we weren't looking too smart.
"We got the right adjustments at the end and had a great car all night long. I want to thank everyone who makes this happen for us. We're on our way to making a championship run. We'll get a lot of points and go to the next round.
"That run before when (Harvick) was just running away from us we got too loose and I had to baby it for too long. I told (crew chief Cole Pearn) that he needed to tighten me up some more so I could hustle.
"We hustled all the way to the checkers and got the job done there."
.@MartinTruex_Jr and @ToyotaRacing WIN at @LVMotorSpeedway!@JoeGibbsRacing pic.twitter.com/hklgfydF4m
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 16, 2019
Brad Keselowski finished third, Chase Elliott was fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.
Completing the top-10 finishers were Alex Bowman, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman.
Stage 3
Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap card elected to pit with Truex the first off pit road.
During the pit stops, Larson was penalized on his pit stop for a safety violation and had to restart from the rear of the field.
On the restart on Lap 168, Truex was followed by Logano, Elliott, Harvick and Bowman.
Elliott went three-wide on Lap 169 and came away with second place. Less than a lap later, Elliott went to the inside of Truex and came away with the lead for the first time in the race.
On Lap 180, shortly after reporting a tire rub, Byron spun off Turn 4 to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Hamlin – thanks to a two-tire pit stop – was first off pit road.
Austin Dillon was penalized for an uncontrolled tire penalty during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.
On the restart on Lap 186, Hamlin led the way followed by Blaney, Newman and Daniel Suarez (all on two tires) and Harvick was fifth, the first on four new tires.
Blaney quickly made his way around Hamlin and into the lead on the restart only to see Harvick power past both of them and into the lead himself.
On Lap 188, Kurt Busch had a tire go down and hit the Turn 3 wall hard to bring out a caution.
Kurt Busch has a tire go down, and pancakes the wall!#NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/piS1hQYgug
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 16, 2019
Several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Harvick remained on the track and led on the restart on Lap 196. He was followed by Blaney, Newman, Truex and Denny Hamlin.
With 60 laps to go in the race, Harvick had moved out to a 2.3-second lead over Truex as Blaney ran in third. Keselowski moved up to fourth and Bowman ran fifth.
Keselowski – who wasn’t in contention for the win most of the race – moved up to third with 50 laps to go. Harvick remained out front with a comfortable 4-second lead.
Several cars began a final round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 229. Once the cycle of stops was complete on Lap 246, Harvick remained in the lead but with only slight advantage over Truex.
On Lap 247, Truex was able to get around Harvick on the outside and claim the lead for himself.
With 10 laps remaining, Truex had pulled out to a 2.2-second lead over Harvick as Keselowski ran in third.
1
19
Toyota
267
32
2
4
Ford
267
4.173
47
3
2
Ford
267
6.344
4
9
Chevrolet
267
6.60
12
5
12
Ford
267
9.086
1
6
88
Chevrolet
267
15.381
7
24
Chevrolet
267
19.865
6
8
42
Chevrolet
267
24.531
2
9
22
Ford
267
24.839
105
10
6
Ford
267
25.261
11
48
Chevrolet
267
25.273
12
3
Chevrolet
267
25.633
13
10
Ford
267
29.577
3
14
21
Ford
267
29.888
15
11
Toyota
267
30.256
3
16
13
Chevrolet
267
31.763
17
8
Chevrolet
267
31.772
18
37
Chevrolet
266
1 lap
1
19
18
Toyota
266
1 lap
20
41
Ford
266
1 lap
29
21
95
Toyota
266
1 lap
9
22
38
Ford
266
1 lap
23
43
Chevrolet
266
1 lap
24
34
Ford
266
1 lap
16
25
14
Ford
266
1 lap
2
26
17
Ford
265
2 laps
27
47
Chevrolet
265
2 laps
28
32
Ford
265
2 laps
29
00
Chevrolet
265
2 laps
30
36
Ford
264
3 laps
31
15
Chevrolet
262
5 laps
32
53
Chevrolet
260
7 laps
33
51
Chevrolet
259
8 laps
34
27
Chevrolet
257
10 laps
35
52
Chevrolet
255
12 laps
36
20
Toyota
254
13 laps
37
77
Chevrolet
250
17 laps
38
66
Toyota
249
18 laps
39
1
Chevrolet
187
80 laps