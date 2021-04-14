  • Oops!
Martin Truex Jr. will start first at Richmond

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green flag at Richmond after his win at Martinsville.

Truex will start on the front row with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin for Sunday's race at Richmond (3 p.m. ET, Fox). Truex got his second win of the season Sunday in the rain-delayed Cup Series race at Martinsville. That win made him the first driver to get to two wins in 2021. 

Chase Elliott will start third alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Joey Logano will start fifth. 

With no practice or qualifying ahead of Saturday's race, NASCAR's qualifying formula was used to set the lineup. The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

The race at Richmond is the third-consecutive Cup Series race at a short track. The Cup Series breaks the streak next week when it heads to Talladega. The full starting lineup for the Richmond race is below.

Starting lineup

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Chase Elliott

4. William Byron

5. Joey Logano

6. Kyle Larson

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Christopher Bell

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Kyle Busch

11. Austin Dillon

12. Chris Buescher

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Bubba Wallace

16. Matt DiBenedetto

17. Kurt Busch

18. Ross Chastain

19. Ryan Newman

20. Brad Keselowski

21. Cole Custer

22. Aric Almirola

23. Michael McDowell

24. Alex Bowman

25. Ryan Preece

26. Chase Briscoe

27. Daniel Suarez

28. James Davison

29. Anthony Alfredo

30. Erik Jones

31. Josh Bilicki

32. Quin Houff

33. Cody Ware

34. Justin Haley

35. BJ McLeod

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Garrett Smithley

38. Austin Cindric

