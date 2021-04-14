Martin Truex Jr. will start first at Richmond
Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green flag at Richmond after his win at Martinsville.
Truex will start on the front row with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin for Sunday's race at Richmond (3 p.m. ET, Fox). Truex got his second win of the season Sunday in the rain-delayed Cup Series race at Martinsville. That win made him the first driver to get to two wins in 2021.
Chase Elliott will start third alongside his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Joey Logano will start fifth.
With no practice or qualifying ahead of Saturday's race, NASCAR's qualifying formula was used to set the lineup. The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.
The race at Richmond is the third-consecutive Cup Series race at a short track. The Cup Series breaks the streak next week when it heads to Talladega. The full starting lineup for the Richmond race is below.
Starting lineup
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Chase Elliott
4. William Byron
5. Joey Logano
6. Kyle Larson
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Christopher Bell
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Kyle Busch
11. Austin Dillon
12. Chris Buescher
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Bubba Wallace
16. Matt DiBenedetto
17. Kurt Busch
18. Ross Chastain
19. Ryan Newman
20. Brad Keselowski
21. Cole Custer
22. Aric Almirola
23. Michael McDowell
24. Alex Bowman
25. Ryan Preece
26. Chase Briscoe
27. Daniel Suarez
28. James Davison
29. Anthony Alfredo
30. Erik Jones
31. Josh Bilicki
32. Quin Houff
33. Cody Ware
34. Justin Haley
35. BJ McLeod
36. Corey LaJoie
37. Garrett Smithley
38. Austin Cindric
