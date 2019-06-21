Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. top Sonoma practices as carousel returns Kyle Larson snared the No. 1 spot on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leaderboard Friday afternoon, leading a 1-2 Chip Ganassi Racing sweep in the final tune-up for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson drove the Ganassi No. 42 Chevrolet to a best lap of 95.469 mph […]

Kyle Larson snared the No. 1 spot on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leaderboard Friday afternoon, leading a 1-2 Chip Ganassi Racing sweep in the final tune-up for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Larson drove the Ganassi No. 42 Chevrolet to a best lap of 95.469 mph on the 2.52-mile road course. His speed was just ahead of teammate Kurt Busch’s No. 1 Chevrolet, which notched a 94.986 mph lap in the 80-minute practice.

Aric Almirola was third-fastest in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford, just ahead of SHR teammate Clint Bowyer. Matt DiBenedetto completed the top five on the practice chart.

Drivers used Friday’s practice sessions to familiarize themselves with the “carousel” section, which was used for NASCAR events from 1989-97. The addition of the series of twists between Turns 4 and 7 stretches the course distance from 1.99 miles to the original 2.52 miles.

Kyle Busch had a handful of misadventures early in final practice. Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota overshot Turn 4 three times, missing the right-hander that serves as the entrance to the carousel section. In between those issues, Busch’s car spun off course as it rounded the uphill first turn into Turn 2. Busch drove away from all four incidents without significant damage. Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 also continued after a harmless spin in Turn 7 with three minutes left in the session.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was 12th-fastest in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota. Truex, who paced first practice, was docked 15 minutes of track time in final practice as a penalty for his team failing inspection twice in the series’ most recent race at Michigan International Speedway.

Busch Pole Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Truex tops the board in opening practice

Martin Truex Jr. sped to the top of the Monster Energy Series chart in Friday’s opening practice as NASCAR’s top division used the original layout at Sonoma Raceway for the first time in 22 years.

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota paced the 80-minute session with a best lap of 95.326 mph. Truex is the defending race winner of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), having scored his second Sonoma win last June.

Ryan Blaney’s Team Penske No. 12 Ford was second-fastest at 95.195 mph. Chris Buescher was third on the speed list with Jimmie Johnson and Michael McDowell rounding out the top five.

A handful of drivers experienced minor off-course excursions, including William Byron, Landon Cassill, Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman.