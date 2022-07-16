Martin Truex Jr. takes the pole position at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Watch as Martin Truex Jr. puts his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Watch as Martin Truex Jr. puts his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. won the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex set the pace with a best lap of 127.113 mph in the final round of time trials, collecting the top starting spot for his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Sunday’s […]
Listen in as Martin Truex Jr. talks about earning his first pole with the No. 19 team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series' lone race this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a big opportunity for veteran drivers not yet locked into the playoffs.
Chase Elliott has won two of the past three NASCAR Cup races. Will his hot streak continue in Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
Martin Truex Jr. edged Chase Elliott in final-round qualifying and will start Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the first position.
Here are the details for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that will air on USA Network.
A Joe Gibbs Racing driver was passed for the win in seven of the last eight Cup Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The streak dates back to 2016, when the Cup Series raced in Loudon, New Hampshire, twice a season; that stopped in 2018. The one instance that doesn‘t fit the scenario was […]
Saturday's schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway includes Cup practice and qualifying and the Xfinity Series race.
The 46-acre estate comes with a custom treehouse, secret underground tunnel and a tennis court.
Whelen Manufactured in America 100 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Pos. No. Name Sponsor Best Time Best Speed 1 51 Justin Bonsignore Phoenix Communication Inc. 29.125 130.774 2 79 Jon McKennedy Middlesex Interiors 29.306 129.967 3 22 Kyle Bonsignore Chalew Performance/MTT/Munn’s Auto 29.449 129.335 4 7 Doug Coby Mayhew Tools 29.466 129.261 5 92 Anthony […]
Contact your Congressman and Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to let them know that you want assault weapons banned.
The number of major champions who will miss the final two rounds reached double digits.
2024 guard and key UNC basketball target Cam Scott said in-state rival Duke was his dream school when he was growing up.
People are getting sick again thanks to the newest, highly-transmissible omicron variant BA.5. And, worse, many of them have had COVID before.
Series president Glen Cromwell refuses to let a pandemic or inflation concerns cloud NHRA's bright future.
The German luxury vehicle maker announced a new paid service. And it's, uh, taking heat on social media for it.
The Reds won five of six games against the Rays and Yankees over the last week, beating three All-Star starting pitchers.
Economists predict that rising prices will slow as would-be buyers struggle with affordability. In some places, a slowdown has already started, according to a Barron’s analysis.
NASCAR fans pour into New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.