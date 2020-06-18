Martin Truex Jr. to start on pole Sunday at Talladega
Martin Truex Jr., who is seeking his first Cup points win on a superspeedway, will start on the pole for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway after a random draw.
Truex will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. Truex (Martinsville) and Hamlin (Miami) have combined to win the past two Cup races.
Kyle Busch starts third and is followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.
The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega
Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday
Track: Talladega Superspeedway; Talladega, Alabama (2.66-mile speedway)
Length: 188 laps, 500 miles
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
TV coverage: Fox
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Talladega (113 laps, 300.5 miles), 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Next Truck Series race: June 27 at Pocono (60 laps, 150 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1
