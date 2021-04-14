Martin Truex Jr. secures Busch Pole Award for Richmond Raceway
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Martin Truex Jr. has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Richmond Raceway.
Truex, the series’ only two-time winner this year, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. He has finished among the top three in the last four Richmond races, a span that includes a season sweep of both events there in 2019.
Ben Rhodes won the pole for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the Camping World Truck Series. He’s set to start first in the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota.
RELATED: Richmond weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
4
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
6
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
12
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
16
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
17
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
19
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
20
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
21
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
22
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
24
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
25
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
26
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
28
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
29
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
30
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
31
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
34
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
35
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
36
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
37
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
38
Austin Cindric
33
Team Penske
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.