Martin Truex Jr. secures Busch Pole Award for Richmond Raceway

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·3 min read
Martin Truex Jr. secures Busch Pole Award for Richmond Raceway
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Martin Truex Jr. has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Richmond Raceway.

Truex, the series’ only two-time winner this year, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. He has finished among the top three in the last four Richmond races, a span that includes a season sweep of both events there in 2019.

Ben Rhodes won the pole for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the Camping World Truck Series. He’s set to start first in the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota.

RELATED: Richmond weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

4

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

6

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

8

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

12

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

16

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

17

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

20

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

21

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

24

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

25

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

26

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

28

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

29

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

30

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

31

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

34

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

35

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

36

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

37

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

38

Austin Cindric

33

Team Penske

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories