Martin Truex Jr. secures Busch Pole Award for Richmond Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Richmond Raceway.

Truex, the series’ only two-time winner this year, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. He has finished among the top three in the last four Richmond races, a span that includes a season sweep of both events there in 2019.

Ben Rhodes won the pole for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the Camping World Truck Series. He’s set to start first in the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 16 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 20 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 21 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 24 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 28 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 29 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 30 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 31 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 34 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 35 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 36 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 37 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 38 Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.