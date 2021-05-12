Martin Truex Jr. scores Busch Pole Award for Dover
Martin Truex Jr. has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins and three runner-up finishes since fall 2016, is this week's favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook.
Martin Truex Jr. will be joined by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on the front row at Dover.
Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, will serve a one-race suspension.
Dion 'Rocko' Williams breaks down the ins and outs of pit road at Dover International Speedway and why pit crews will help tackle Miles the Monster.
NASCAR competition officials handed out a one-race suspension Tuesday to Paul Wolfe, crew chief of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series, for a lug-nut violation during last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway. The No. 22 group was one of five teams — two in the Cup Series and three in Xfinity […]
