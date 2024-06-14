Martin Truex Jr. retiring after 2024 NASCAR season: Report

(WGHP) — NASCAR star Martin Truex Jr. will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR season, according to The Athletic.

Truex, who currently drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series. He recently won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title, picking up thee checkered flags in the process.

CSL’s Sports Director races in Media Mayhem Challenge at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Truex was also named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 and won an ESPY for Best Driver in 2018. He has two Coca-Cola 600 titles under his belt, 2016 and 2019.

The 43-year-old Truex is currently the oldest active full-time driver in the Cup Series.

Truex previously pondered retirement in 2023 stating he was “bad at making big decisions.”

The Athletic reports that he is expected to announce his retirement plans at Iowa Speedway on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.