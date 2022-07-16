Martin Truex Jr. reacts to first pole with Joe Gibbs Racing
Listen in as Martin Truex Jr. talks about earning his first pole with the No. 19 team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Watch as Martin Truex Jr. puts his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. won the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex set the pace with a best lap of 127.113 mph in the final round of time trials, collecting the top starting spot for his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Sunday’s […]
Martin Truex Jr. edged Chase Elliott in final-round qualifying and will start Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the first position.
Chase Elliott has won two of the past three NASCAR Cup races. Will his hot streak continue in Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
Josh Berry will be joined on the front row by reigning Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric.
Ty Dillon said Friday he will not return to the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet in 2023. Dillon, 30, made the announcement on social media before the NASCAR Cup Series’ visit this weekend to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Dillon is midway through his first season with the organization, which launched last December as a […]
Six-time champion: 'For me, honesty is king, man.'
Julia Landauer admits 'I kind of got to a point last year where I had almost decided, ‘Alright, it’s time to hang up the helmet.'
Ty Dillon announces Friday that he will not be back in the No. 42 NASCAR Cup car at Petty GMS Motorsports after this season.
Pruett in line for first No. 1 qualifier with new team in Top Fuel.
Here are the details for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that will air on USA Network.
Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden aren't exactly sure what to think ... or at least what to say.