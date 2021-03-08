Martin Truex Jr places sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. finished sixth in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The top-10 finish for Truex added 35 points to his season total.

Truex started in fourth position and led six laps in the race. The 18th-year driver has collected 27 career victories, with 117 top-five finishes and 230 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Truex, who has two career wins at the track. He has also compiled six top-five finishes at Las Vegas and his sixth-place result marks the 10th top-10.

The Mayetta, New Jersey native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 11 spots higher than his career mark of 15.4 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 16.8 career average finish.

Truex’s sixth-place finish was against 38 other drivers. The race endured six cautions and 30 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 27 lead changes.

Kyle Larson earned the checkered flag in the race, and Brad Keselowski finished second. Kyle Busch placed third, Denny Hamlin secured fourth, and Ryan Blaney finished off the top five.

After Keselowski won the first stage, Larson took control and won Stage 2 before earning the checkered flag.