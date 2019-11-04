Martin Truex Jr. places sixth at Texas Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr finished sixth in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, adding 31 points to his season total. Truex ranks No. 1 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 4133 points. He’s collected 14 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Aric Almirola following in second, and Daniel Suarez placing third. Joey Logano brought home fourth place, followed by Alex Bowman in the No. 5 spot.

Harvick came away victorious in Stage 1, and Almirola took Stage 2.

Truex qualified in 17th position at 187.091 mph. The 16th-year driver has tallied 26 career victories, 101 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 203 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured 11 cautions and 56 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 26 lead changes.

Ford added 40 points to its season total with Harvick’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1238 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1201. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1160 points on the season.

