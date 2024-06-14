Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR champion and Cup Series’ oldest driver, to retire after season

It’s Martin Truex Jr.’s final season as a full-time NASCAR driver.

The Cup Series’ oldest active driver confirmed reports that he plans to retire following the 2024 NASCAR season in a news conference Friday afternoon at Iowa Speedway.

“I will not be back full-time next year,” Truex told reporters. “It’s been a hell of a ride. I’m excited about the future, and not really sure what that looks like yet, but feel good about my decision. I just want to thank Coach (Joe Gibbs), and everybody at JGR and Toyota.”

Truex, who turns 44 this month, won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship and has been one of the most successful drivers over his 19 years in the sport’s premier series. His 34 career victories include wins at the Coca-Cola 600 in both 2016 and 2019.

Winless thus far, Truex currently sits fifth in the Cup standings with seven Top 10 finishes through 16 races. His veteran Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, sits third behind Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

“I did everything I could to keep it going,” Gibbs said with a laugh. “I think we’ve got two 43-year-olds that are on top of the game right now.”

Chase Briscoe is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Truex

Truex is likely to be replaced by Chase Briscoe at Joe Gibbs Racing, according to The Athletic and FOX Sports.

Briscoe, 29, is a top driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, which is closing after this season.

“We’re still working on all that,” Gibbs said Friday. “We just want to focus on Martin right now, and all that stuff will take place later on. We’re thrilled to be here supporting all of our guys here.”