Martin Truex Jr. nabs Busch Pole Award for Bristol playoff race
Martin Truex Jr. captured the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Truex will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the first spot in search of his first Bristol victory. Truex, a playoff driver, is coming off a win at Richmond Raceway to lock into the Round of 12.
Noah Gragson, fresh off back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claimed the pole for Friday night’s Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Sheldon Creed, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series reigning champion and a winner of back-to-back playoff races earned the pole for his No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet for Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM). The Truck race is the elimination race for the Round of 10 in that series.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin (P)
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
4
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
11
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
16
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
17
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
19
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
20
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
26
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
28
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
29
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
30
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
31
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
32
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
33
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
34
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
35
JJ Yeley
51
Petty Ware Racing
36
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
David Starr
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.