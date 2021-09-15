Martin Truex Jr. nabs Busch Pole Award for Bristol playoff race

Martin Truex Jr. captured the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Complete schedule for Bristol | Betting odds

Truex will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the first spot in search of his first Bristol victory. Truex, a playoff driver, is coming off a win at Richmond Raceway to lock into the Round of 12.

Noah Gragson, fresh off back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claimed the pole for Friday night’s Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Sheldon Creed, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series reigning champion and a winner of back-to-back playoff races earned the pole for his No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet for Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM). The Truck race is the elimination race for the Round of 10 in that series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Saturday night’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 11 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 20 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 28 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 31 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 35 JJ Yeley 51 Petty Ware Racing 36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.