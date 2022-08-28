Martin Truex Jr. on missing playoffs: ‘It’s a shame, it stinks’

Associated Press

Austin Dillon's wife was doing a rain dance during a lengthy weather delay in hopes of getting the skies to open up again and wash out the rest of the race. “I got upset," Dillon said. Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to take the lead before a red flag and returned more than three hours later to finish off an improbable victory at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale Sunday.