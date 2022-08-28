Martin Truex Jr. on missing playoffs: ‘It’s a shame, it stinks’
Martin Truex Jr. reacts to missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by three points after Sunday's race at Daytona International Speedway.
Austin Dillon's wife was doing a rain dance during a lengthy weather delay in hopes of getting the skies to open up again and wash out the rest of the race. “I got upset," Dillon said. Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to take the lead before a red flag and returned more than three hours later to finish off an improbable victory at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale Sunday.
Martin Truex Jr. was among the multiple cars involved in a Lap 102 crash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday morning. MORE: Race results | At-track photos Truex, who entered the Coke Zero Sugar 400 as the final car in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid, was sent spinning in a six-car melee midway down […]
Listen in as Austin Dillon reacts to winning at Daytona, punching his ticket to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
It took key evasive moves, patience and aggression, but Austin Dillon scored a clutch victory at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday that propelled the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. MORE: Race results | Points standings Dillon’s triumph launches him into the postseason for the first time since 2020, […]
This was the 26th and final race of NASCAR's Cup Series regular season. The 10-race playoffs begin next weekend at Darlington.
A multi-car crash at Lap 31 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race collected Ryan Blaney, altering his odds of making the playoffs. MORE: Race results | At-track photos The early-race incident began at the exit of Turn 2, where leader Erik Jones was pushed sideways on the inside line by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin checked up […]
With two Cup Series playoff positions at stake and weather influencing in-race decisions, wrecks and aggressive strategies dominated at Daytona. Here’s what you might have missed.
With no repeat Cup Series winner, only one wild card was up for grabs. Truex finished seventh, but 3 points behind Blaney in the standings.
The regular season's final race set the playoff field for 2022, and Austin Dillon won his way into the playoffs.
Live updates from the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, where the race has officially been postponed
"Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing" is a tale that should draw NASCAR fans.
Austin Dillon talks about making the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and its importance to both his confidence and Richard Childress Racing.
With two playoff spots open, there's a scenario where it would make sense for Martin Truex Jr. to help Ryan Blaney in Saturday's Daytona Cup race.
Led by AJ Allmendinger after canceled qualifying and a weather delay, the Xfinity Series goes green at Daytona International Speedway.
Austin Dillon, who won the 2018 Daytona 500, won Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400.
