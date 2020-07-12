Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth to start at rear at Kentucky
Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth each will start at the rear in Sunday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway after their cars failed pre-race inspection twice.
Truex was to have started ninth. Kenseth was to have started 17th in the 38-car field.
Truex has won two of the last three races at Kentucky. Kenseth is coming off a runner-up finish last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth to start at rear at Kentucky originally appeared on NBCSports.com