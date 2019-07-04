Martin Truex Jr. leads Toyota fleet in final Cup practice at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Martin Truex Jr. turned the fastest lap as Toyotas took the top four spots in the final Cup practice Thursday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.

Truex’s No. 19 Camry made a lap at 205.936 mph, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (205.738 mph) and Erik Jones (205.724 mph). The No. 95 of Matt DiBenedetto was fourth fastest at 205.381.

Matt Tifft (205.292) rounded out the top five, followed by Parker Kilgerman, Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Ty Dillon.

In an incident late in the session, Brad Keselowski bumped William Byron, who was able to recover without losing control of his No. 24 Chevrolet but sustained enough damage for a backup car.

Kyle Busch was fastest in the opening session for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

