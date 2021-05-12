Martin Truex Jr. lands Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Dover race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·3 min read
Martin Truex Jr. lands Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Dover race
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Martin Truex Jr. has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Dover International Speedway.

Truex, who won last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. Through 12 races, Truex is still the NASCAR Cup Series’ only multi-race winner in 2021. He’s at three victories.

RELATED: Dover weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

Daniel Hemric’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is on the pole for Saturday’s Drydene 200 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

    • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

    • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

    • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

    • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

8

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

11

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

13

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

15

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

16

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

17

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

18

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

19

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

21

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

22

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

23

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

25

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

26

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

27

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

28

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

29

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

30

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

32

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

33

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

34

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

  • Driver Rating: Bristol to Darlington

    Martin Truex Jr. earned a perfect Driver Rating at Darlington and that is the first time a racer has done so since 2019. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NASCAR penalizes five crew chiefs for lug nut violations

    Joey Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, will serve a one-race suspension.

  • Martin Truex Jr. scores Busch Pole Award for Dover

    Martin Truex Jr. has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

  • Dover Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. starts on pole

    Martin Truex Jr. will be joined by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on the front row at Dover.

  • Oladipo chooses to have surgery, ending his Heat season

    MIAMI (AP) Victor Oladipo's season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court. The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The quad tendon is the same one that he injured in 2019 as a member of the Indiana Pacers, an injury that sidelined him for a full calendar year.

  • Japan captain Kumagai signs for Bayern Munich's women

    Japan captain Saki Kumagai says she wants to win the Champions League with new club Bayern Munich after signing a two-year contract following her transfer from Lyon for next season.

  • Meet the modern legends who rule one of the world's favorite sports

    In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.

  • Pete Cowen interview: 'The pressure on Rory McIlroy is at Tiger Woods level. It's unfair'

    Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Report: LeBron James targeting Tuesday return to Lakers lineup after sore ankle

    James is attempting to return for the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.

  • Golf-Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson with knee discomfort

    Johnson, whose Masters title defence ended in a missed cut last month, said his decision to sit out the May 13-16 AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, came after the knee discomfort he occasionally experiences returned. Johnson has competed twice on the PGA Tour since his unsuccessful Masters title defence, earning a share of 13th place at the following week's RBC Heritage followed by a tie for 48th at the Valspar Championship. The PGA Championship, which is the year's second major, is May 20-23 in Johnson's native South Carolina at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.

  • Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

  • Malachi Flynn with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021

  • Jason Day, dealing with crisis of confidence, says he’ll skip U.S. Open qualifier for corporate day

    The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.

  • Tom Brady trolls “America’s Team”

    The Buccaneers open the 2021 season with a banner raising and (hopefully) a barnburner against the Cowboys. Quarterback Tom Brady, however, doesn’t think much of Tampa’s opponent. More accurately, he doesn’t think Tampa’s opponent has lived up to its nickname. “9/9 Can’t come soon enough . . . excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady [more]

  • Packers are reportedly signing Blake Bortles, but who will he be backing up?

    Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?

  • First Round Preview: East Division

    Breaking down the Penguins-Islanders and Capitals-Bruins series. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

    The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.

  • CJ McCollum says Steph Curry has changed basketball for better... and worse

    "He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?

  • 2021 NFL schedule release: Thanksgiving games and fun facts

    With the 2021 NFL season schedule being revealed, its time to look at some key dates and fun facts about the first ever 17-game schedule ahead of the schedule release tonight.