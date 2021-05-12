Martin Truex Jr. lands Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Dover race

Martin Truex Jr. has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Dover International Speedway.

Truex, who won last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. Through 12 races, Truex is still the NASCAR Cup Series’ only multi-race winner in 2021. He’s at three victories.

RELATED: Dover weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

Daniel Hemric’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is on the pole for Saturday’s Drydene 200 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race 35 percent: Team owner points ranking 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race



See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 10 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 13 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 16 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 17 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 18 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 19 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 21 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 22 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 23 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 24 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 27 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 28 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 30 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 31 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 32 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 33 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 34 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas.