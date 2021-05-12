Martin Truex Jr. lands Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Dover race
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Martin Truex Jr. has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Dover International Speedway.
Truex, who won last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway, will start his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position. Through 12 races, Truex is still the NASCAR Cup Series’ only multi-race winner in 2021. He’s at three victories.
RELATED: Dover weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings
Daniel Hemric’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is on the pole for Saturday’s Drydene 200 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
10
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
11
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
13
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
15
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
16
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
17
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
18
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
19
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
22
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
23
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
25
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
26
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
27
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
28
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
29
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
30
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
31
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
32
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
33
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
34
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas.