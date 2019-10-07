Martin Truex Jr finishes second at Dover International Speedway

Martin Truex Jr finished second in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, adding 54 points to his season total.

Truex now sits at No. 2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 3095 points. He’s posted 13 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kyle Larson earned the checkered flag in the race, with Alex Bowman placing third. Kevin Harvick took fourth place, followed by Denny Hamlin in the No. 5 spot.

Hamlin came away victorious in Stage 1, and Truex took Stage 2.

Truex qualified in third position at 166.205 mph. He led once for a total of 15 laps, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 243.

The 16th-year driver has collected 25 career victories, 100 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 200 races.

Truex battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw three cautions and 17 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Larson’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1093 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1058. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1027 points on the season.

