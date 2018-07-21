Martin Truex Jr. fastest in final Cup practice at New Hampshire

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the final Cup practice for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Truex, who is seeking to win consecutive Cup races for the first time in his career, posted a top speed of 131.624 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (131.556 mph), Kyle Busch (131.488), Denny Hamlin (131.456) and Jimmie Johnson (131.438).

Harvick had the most laps in the session with 50 and the best 10-lap average at 130.904 mph.

Johnson and teammate Alex Bowman (sixth, 131.175) were the only Chevrolet drivers in the top 13.

The session saw two incidents. The first was when Michael McDowell spun entering Turn 3 and slammed the outside wall on the driver’s side of his No. 34 Ford. McDowell will go to a backup car.

“(Felt) like I was going way faster at New Hampshire than I thought I could go,” McDowell told NBCSN. “Not really sure what happened. Just got into Turn 3 there and it got really loose. … It happened really quick.”

The second incident saw Landon Cassill get into the Turn 3 wall with 8:31 left in the session.

