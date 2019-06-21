Martin Truex Jr. fastest in eventful Cup practice at Sonoma

Jim Utter
Motorsport

anniversary celebration.

Truex’s average lap at 95.326 mph topped Ryan Blaney (95.195 mph) and Chris Buescher (95.041 mph). Jimmie Johnson was fourth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five.

The Carousel plunges from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 before dropping onto the raceway’s longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin. It adds about a half-mile to the course’s length.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and David Ragan.

It was an eventful one hour, 20-minute session for several drivers.

Bubba Wallace got off course in the opening minutes of the session.

About 30 mins into the session, Denny Hamlin got off course in T4 but was able to continue on with incident.

Kyle Larson spun off course near Turn 7 about 47 minutes into session.

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet required repairs after he made contact with the tire barrier in Turn 11 during the session. He received some damage to the right-side of his car.

Kyle Weatherman practiced Ross Chastain’s No. 15 Chevrolet as Chastain is at Gateway for the Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series race.

Truex had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session after his No. 19 Toyota twice failed pre-qualifying inspection at Michigan two weeks ago.

1

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr

 

Toyota

20

1'35.168

 

 

95.326

2

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

21

1'35.299

0.131

0.131

95.195

3

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

21

1'35.454

0.286

0.155

95.041

4

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

21

1'35.460

0.292

0.006

95.035

5

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

20

1'35.723

0.555

0.263

94.773

6

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

25

1'35.736

0.568

0.013

94.761

7

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

22

1'35.879

0.711

0.143

94.619

8

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

18

1'36.170

1.002

0.291

94.333

9

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

19

1'36.403

1.235

0.233

94.105

10

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

21

1'36.585

1.417

0.182

93.928

11

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

16

1'37.053

1.885

0.468

93.475

12

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

17

1'37.166

1.998

0.113

93.366

13

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'37.380

2.212

0.214

93.161

14

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

27

1'37.685

2.517

0.305

92.870

15

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

20

1'37.924

2.756

0.239

92.643

16

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

22

1'38.166

2.998

0.242

92.415

17

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

22

1'38.189

3.021

0.023

92.393

18

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

22

1'38.311

3.143

0.122

92.279

19

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

24

1'38.466

3.298

0.155

92.133

20

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

25

1'38.472

3.304

0.006

92.128

21

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

20

1'38.489

3.321

0.017

92.112

22

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

18

1'38.747

3.579

0.258

91.871

23

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

15

1'38.826

3.658

0.079

91.798

24

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'38.879

3.711

0.053

91.749

25

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

21

1'38.957

3.789

0.078

91.676

26

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'38.967

3.799

0.010

91.667

27

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

19

1'38.975

3.807

0.008

91.660

28

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

21

1'39.033

3.865

0.058

91.606

29

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

21

1'39.155

3.987

0.122

91.493

30

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

23

1'39.565

4.397

0.410

91.116

31

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

23

1'39.988

4.820

0.423

90.731

32

77

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

14

1'40.066

4.898

0.078

90.660

33

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

22

1'40.139

4.971

0.073

90.594

34

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'40.546

5.378

0.407

90.227

35

51

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

9

1'41.019

5.851

0.473

89.805

36

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

6

1'41.763

6.595

0.744

89.148

37

52

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Ford

4

1'42.036

6.868

0.273

88.910

38

15

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman 

 

Chevrolet

4

1'43.699

8.531

1.663

87.484

What to Read Next

Back