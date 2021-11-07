Martin Truex Jr. falls short of another title: 'Gosh, second sucks'

Martin Truex Jr. came up just short of his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Truex finished second to 2021 champion Kyle Larson at the 1-mile Arizona track. The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver restarted third on Lap 288 and was able to get by his teammate, Denny Hamlin, for second. But after a last-ditch effort to catch Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Truex was forced to settle for the runner-up result.

After the race, Truex expressed his disappointment.

“That’s racing, as they say, and sometimes you’re just not on the right end of things,” Truex said. “We were on the right end of things to get the lead there and weren’t able to hold onto it. If we could have had the lead, I think it would have been over, but that’s kind of how the 5 did it, too. So they had a hell of a season and congrats to them.

“Gosh, second sucks. I hate it.”

This story will be updated.