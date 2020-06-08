Martin Truex Jr drives No. 19 Toyota Camry to third-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr finished third in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Truex’s top five finish added 54 points to his season total.

Truex started in 11th position and led 65 laps in the race, holding the lead a total of six times. The 17th-year driver has tallied 26 career victories, with 102 top-five finishes and 209 results inside the top 10.

The third place result for Truex marks the fourth time he has finished in the top five at Atlanta Motor Speedway and his ninth top 10.

The Mayetta, New Jersey native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting five spots higher than his career mark of 15.7 and completing the race 14 places ahead of his 17.3 career average finish.

Truex raced against 40 other drivers on the way to his third-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 24 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 21 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, followed by Kyle Busch in the No. 2 spot. Behind Truex’s third-place finish, Ryan Blaney secured fourth, and Denny Hamlin finished off the top five.

Truex got off to a strong start in the race, winning Stages 1 and 2, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

Martin Truex Jr Driver Page | Get Truex Gear | Race Center