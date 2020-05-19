Martin Truex Jr drives No. 19 Toyota Camry to sixth-place finish at Darlington Raceway

Martin Truex Jr finished sixth in the The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Truex, his first of the year, added 39 points to his season total.

Truex started in 15th position. The 17th-year driver has secured 26 career victories, with 102 top-five finishes and 206 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway is a familiar place for Truex, who has one career win at the track. He has also compiled two top-five finishes at Darlington and his sixth-place result marks the seventh top 10.

The Mayetta, New Jersey native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 15.9 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 17.6 career average finish.

Truex’s sixth-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured 10 cautions and 57 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 11 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, and Alex Bowman finished second. Kurt Busch placed third, Chase Elliott took fourth, and Denny Hamlin finished off the top five.

After William Byron won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

Martin Truex Jr Driver Page | Get Truex Gear | Race Center