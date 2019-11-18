Martin Truex, Jr drives No. 19 Toyota Camry to second-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Martin Truex Jr placed second in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 35 points to his season total.

Truex ranks No. 2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 5035 points. He’s collected 15 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kyle Busch earned the checkered flag in the race, with Erik Jones placing third. Kevin Harvick took fourth place, followed by Joey Logano to round out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch won Stage 2.

Truex qualified in third position. He led on four occasions for a total of 103 laps. The 16th-year driver has tallied 26 career victories, 102 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 205 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured three cautions and 15 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Busch’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1318 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1268. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1222 points on the season.

Martin Truex Driver Page | Get Martin Truex Jr Gear | Race Center