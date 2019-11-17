Championship 4 drivers Busch, Truex Jr. take Miami stage wins

Kyle Busch took advantage of a mistake by the crew of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and Championship 4 competitor Martin Truex Jr. to secure the Stage 2 victory in Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, another Championship 4 driver, placed second, with Kyle Larson third and Championship 4 drivers Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.

Halfway through the stage, Truex Jr. — who had led a dominant 98 laps to that point — was forced to make a second trip down pit road after his team made a costly mistake during green flag stops. The No. 19 JGR crew had accidentally swapped his right and front left tires, urging Truex to immediately radio to his crew that something was wrong. The 2017 champ came back down to fix the issue, losing a lap and bowing out of immediate contention.

Busch inherited the lead, but things once again shook up shortly after.

With 24 laps to go, the caution came out when John Hunter Nemechek spun — bringing redemption to the No. 19 crew and handing Truex Jr. the free pass to put him back in contention on the lead lap.

On the ensuing restart, Busch maintained his lead before quickly ceding to Harvick, who led for several laps before Busch re-took the lead with three laps to go for his series-best 12th stage win of the season.

Truex, meanwhile, was feverishly picking cars off in the closing laps, putting together a late Stage 2 run to put himself back into the top five and the title picture.

The Championship 4 driver that finishes highest in the Final Stage wins the championship.

Driver Team Pts 1 Kyle Busch (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 10 2 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing 9 3 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 4 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 7 5 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 5 7 Joey Logano Team Penske 4 8 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 3 9 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 1

STAGE 1

Martin Truex Jr. topped Stage 1 in Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Looking for a second career title, Truex led 60 of 80 laps in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Kyle Larson, eliminated from championship contention last week at ISM Raceway, was second in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Truex’s teammate and fellow Championship 4 competitor Kyle Busch was third in the No. 18 JGR Toyota. The remainder of the Championship 4 field rounded out the top five, with Kevin Harvick fourth in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and Denny Hamlin fifth in the No. 11 JGR Toyota.

Harvick took the lead from polesitter Hamlin on Lap 3, pacing the field out front for 20 laps. Truex, the 2017 champ, overtook the No. 4 shortly after on Lap 21 to hold the lead the rest of the way.

The top 10 was littered with talent, as former 2019 playoff drivers Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer and and William Byron placed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, and seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson placed ninth.