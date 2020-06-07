Martin Truex Jr. claims first stage win of 2020, takes Atlanta Stage 1

Martin Truex Jr. claimed the lead late and held it through just the second restart of the day to take Stage 1 in NASCAR Cup Series action at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Snagging the lead from Kevin Harvick on Lap 87, last year’s runner-up got out of pit road first to lead the field back to green after a late caution set up the restart. The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver held the lead the rest of the way for his first stage win of the season.

John Hunter Nemechek brought out just the second caution of the race on Lap 95, setting up the final restart of the stage.

Kyle Busch finished behind his JGR teammate for second, followed by Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin and Harvick to round out the top five.

Kurt Busch, forced to start from the rear and perform a pass-through penalty, climbed his way back through the field to briefly hold the lead during green-flag stops and finish 17th by stage end. He got the free pass at the competition caution on Lap 25, putting him back on the lead lap.

Ryan Newman and Brad Keselowski were hit with pit road speeding penalties during green-flag stops just past midway in the stage. They finished 26th and 21st, respectively.

William Byron scraped the outside retaining wall, then incurred a pit road penalty for having too many crew members over the wall during a set of repairs, necessitating a pass-through. He finished the stage seven laps down, in 39th.

Before the race, the 40-car field stopped on the frontstretch during pace laps and silenced the engines for an address from NASCAR president Steve Phelps.

