Martin Truex Jr. atop early Richmond Cup race odds

Chris Estrada
·2 min read
Coming off a win at Martinsville Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite in early NASCAR Cup Series odds for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

PointsBet Sportsbook lists Truex atop its early odds at +450. At Richmond, Truex has won two of the last three races and has finished inside the top three in the last four races.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +450 odds is $4.50. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Regular season points leader Denny Hamlin is second on the early line at +600. Hamlin is a three-time Richmond winner. His most recent victory there came in September 2016.

Brad Keselowski is third on the early line at +725. Keselowski won last September’s playoff race at Richmond on his way to the Championship 4.

Following him are Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, all at +800.

Kyle Busch is next at +900. Busch’s six Cup wins and average finish of 6.8 at Richmond lead all active drivers.

Kevin Harvick is listed at +1100. Last September, he entered Richmond at +420 in the midst of what would be a nine-win campaign. This season, Harvick is winless through eight races with six top-10 finishes, but only 17 laps led.

A bit farther down the list is Austin Dillon at +4000. Dillon has only one top-five finish this season, but he’s earned three finishes of sixth or better in the last four Richmond races. That includes a fourth-place finish last September; in that race, Dillon also led 55 laps and finished second in both Stage 1 and 2.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Martin Truex Jr. atop early Richmond Cup race odds originally appeared on NBCSports.com

