Martin Truex Jr. adds name to NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers roster

Martin Truex Jr., a winner of three NASCAR national series championships and the Cup Series’ most recent victor, has been named to the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Truex is a 32-time winner in Cup Series competition, and he secured the 2017 championship to cap his best season in NASCAR’s top division. His list of victories includes two Coca-Cola 600 triumphs, one of which was an unprecedented show of dominance by leading 392 of 400 laps in the 2016 running.

RELATED: See who’s on NASCAR 75 team | More on NASCAR 75

Truex is the fourth driver on the active Cup Series roster to be named to the elite list this spring, joining Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. The 75-driver list includes the original 50 Greatest Drivers who were selected for NASCAR’s golden anniversary in 1998, plus 25 new honorees as part of the diamond celebration.

Truex found success early in the former Busch North Series, winning five times. His talent drew the attention of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who hired Truex to be the first full-time driver for his newly formed Chance 2 Motorsports team in what is now called the Xfinity Series. The combination led to consecutive six-win seasons and back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005.

Truex became a Cup Series regular in 2006. But he didn’t fully blossom until his second season with the Barney Visser-owned Furniture Row Racing team in 2015. Truex scored 17 Cup Series wins and one title for the Colorado-based organization before shifting to his current team with Joe Gibbs Racing. His most recent win came Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, which is now the Cup Series track where he’s won the most (2007, 2016, 2019, 2023).

RELATED: Martin Truex Jr.’s Cup wins

Truex, 42, is the sixth driver with ties to Joe Gibbs Racing to be named to the list. Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte, Dale Jarrett and Tony Stewart are the others. Of those, only Jarrett was part of the 50 Greatest Drivers roster from 25 years ago.