Martin Terrier highly likely to leave Rennes

Martin Terrier (27) almost left Stade Rennais two years ago amidst significant interest from Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United. The Frenchman was even the subject of a €50m bid from the former but ultimately remained at the club. However, his time with Les Rennais is “highly likely” to come to an end this summer, according to a report from L’Équipe.

After suffering an ACL injury in January 2023, Terrier missed the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and only returned to action in October. Despite a purple patch in January and February of this year, it was a difficult season for Terrier, who netted eight goals in 35 matches.

It may now be time for Terrier to move on. Rennes, now under the stewardship of new sporting director Frederic Massara, will be looking to cash in. Whilst the player is seemingly keen on a move abroad, SRFC are aware that they will not be able to garner the same fee that Newcastle offered two years ago. A notable fee is nonetheless expected.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle