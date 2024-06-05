Martin 'showed humility' in promotion

[Getty Images]

Former Southampton defender Jose Fonte spoke to BBC Radio Solent about the Saints' promotion to the Premier League:

"I'm delighted with the promotion to the Premier League, it's where the Saints deserve to be. I was very happy with the scenes at Wembley and the performance from the boys.

"It's a tremendous job form Russell Martin - to come in and implement that style of football against the odd critic and the disbelievers. He was able to achieve promotion in great style, it's so enjoyable to watch them play. Great credit to him, his staff, the players and the fans who stuck with the team.

"It could have been a very difficult season if we didn't end up going up, but we got the job done. The most important thing is that we are back where we belong.

"He [Martin] adapted. He recognised what was working and what wasn't and he was able to find the right weapons at the right times. That shows humility and that he knows what the team needs. It's great that he got the job done."

Listen to the full interview here (around six minutes in)