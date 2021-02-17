Martin Perez declines to wear Jason Varitek's No. 33 after brief controversy

Justin Leger
·2 min read
Perez declines to wear Varitek's No. 33 after brief controversy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No Boston Red Sox player has worn Jason Varitek's No. 33 jersey since the former captain retired in 2011. So when the Red Sox appeared to give the number away on Tuesday, it sparked some drama.

Red Sox Stats noted on Twitter that the Red Sox official roster changed Perez's number from 54 to 33, which the 29-year-old wore with the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. Varitek's wife, Catherine, caught wind of the news and did not take kindly to it.

Apparently, it was news to Perez too. The Red Sox left-hander, who re-signed with the team last month, made it clear he has no desire to take Varitek's No. 33 and will stick with 54.

The classy gesture from Perez led to a wholesome exchange between him and Catherine Varitek.

So there you have it. Crisis averted.

Perez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts with the Red Sox during the 2020 season. He'll look to improve on those numbers in a Boston rotation that should be in much better shape in 2021.

