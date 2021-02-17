Martin Perez declines to wear Jason Varitek's No. 33 after brief controversy

Perez declines to wear Varitek's No. 33 after brief controversy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No Boston Red Sox player has worn Jason Varitek's No. 33 jersey since the former captain retired in 2011. So when the Red Sox appeared to give the number away on Tuesday, it sparked some drama.

Red Sox Stats noted on Twitter that the Red Sox official roster changed Perez's number from 54 to 33, which the 29-year-old wore with the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. Varitek's wife, Catherine, caught wind of the news and did not take kindly to it.

Apparently, it was news to Perez too. The Red Sox left-hander, who re-signed with the team last month, made it clear he has no desire to take Varitek's No. 33 and will stick with 54.

That must be fixed! I never asked to change my jersey number, I’m gonna keep the number 54 which is a number that brings me a lot of memories and I feel identified. Even though I wore in my MLB career the 33, I always respected that this number belongs to Varitek since day 1. https://t.co/oU3rOrLN1h — Martin Perez (@MartinPerez54d) February 16, 2021

The classy gesture from Perez led to a wholesome exchange between him and Catherine Varitek.

Everyone in Boston needs to buy this guy a beer.... But I will go the first!



Not sure how this happened, the big guy has been on a team zoom for the past 3 hours and doesn’t even know. @MartinPerez54d what’s your poison .. it’s on me! 🍻 https://t.co/2F1lv6f6O5 — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) February 16, 2021

The feeling is mutual! Now let’s roll and bring home another trophy!!!!🍻 https://t.co/8Mdqjlb7Fz — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) February 16, 2021

So there you have it. Crisis averted.

Perez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts with the Red Sox during the 2020 season. He'll look to improve on those numbers in a Boston rotation that should be in much better shape in 2021.