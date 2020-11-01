Martin Perez becomes free agent as Red Sox decline option for 2021

Red Sox decline Martin Perez's option for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Martin Perez is officially a free agent.
The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday they've declined Perez's $6.25 million contract option for the 2021 season.
The #RedSox today declined the 2021 contract option on LHP Martín Pérez.— Red Sox (@RedSox) November 1, 2020
The club’s 40-man roster is now at 36.
Boston signed Perez to a one-year, $6 million deal last winter. The left-hander went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.