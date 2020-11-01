Martin Perez becomes free agent as Red Sox decline option for 2021

Justin Leger

Red Sox decline Martin Perez's option for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Martin Perez is officially a free agent.

The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday they've declined Perez's $6.25 million contract option for the 2021 season.

Getting to know the Red Sox managerial candidates

Boston signed Perez to a one-year, $6 million deal last winter. The left-hander went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. 