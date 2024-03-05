Martin Odegaard responds to Jamie Carragher after teasing over Arsenal celebrations

Martin Odegaard joked that he was “too scared” to repeat his celebrations that followed Arsenal’s crucial win over Liverpool as the in-form Gunners thrashed lowly Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta’s confident side ran riot once again at Bramall Lane on Monday night, hitting three goals in the first 13 minutes alone en route to a thumping 6-0 victory over the Premier League’s bottom club.

It was another huge one-sided win for Arsenal, who equalled their largest-ever Premier League away triumph for the second time in a month and also became just the second team in English top-flight history to notch five times in three successive away matches, following recent 5-0 and 6-0 successes at Burnley and West Ham respectively.

Odegaard was once again instrumental to such a comprehensive thrashing, getting the scoring started in South Yorkshire after only five minutes and then producing another masterful midfield display to help his third-place side respond in style to dramatic weekend wins for title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City and move back to within two points of the Reds at the summit ahead of the visit of London rivals Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Norwegian international had faced criticism after Arsenal’s important 3-1 home win over leaders Liverpool a month ago that sparked their title-chasing resurgence following a notable wobble over the festive period, accused of over celebrating after taking photos of the club photographer on the pitch in front of the home fans.

The loudest such critic was Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher, who could not resist teasing Odegaard about those celebrations as he interviewed the player following Arsenal’s demolition of Sheffield United.

“Martin, it was a fantastic performance by yourself and a great win for the team,” Carragher told the Gunners skipper on Sky Sports. “I just didn’t see the photographer on the pitch.”

He then joked: “Is he in the dressing room? Are you going to get together?”

A laughing Odegaard then responded: “I was waiting for that. I was waiting for you to say something.

“I was too scared to do it today, so I just went straight inside today.”

After Arsenal’s win over Liverpool at a rocking Emirates Stadium, Carragher had sparked another heated debate by responding to Odegaard’s spot of photography: “Just get down the tunnel. You've won a game, three points.

“They've been brilliant, back in the title race... get down the tunnel. I'm serious, honestly...”