The Commanders are one of a few teams who have a receiver taken in the 2019 draft who is eligible for a contract extension.

So far, things between Washington and Terry McLaurin have not escalated to the level of Deebo Samuel with the 49ers. But after two consecutive years of eclipsing 1,000 yards — and a rookie season with 919 yards — McLaurin is not expected to do on-field work during the voluntary offseason program as he awaits a new deal.

The Commanders appear willing to pay McLaurin, with G.M. Martin Mayhew saying in his pre-draft press conference that Washington has had dialogue with McLaurin’s representation.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity we have with Terry to continue with us for a long time,” Mayhew said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Head coach Ron Rivera added, “Whether this is done or not in the next few days or afterward, is not going to affect what we’re thinking about the draft one way or another.”

Despite McLaurin’s presence on the roster, the Commanders could use another dynamic playmaker on offense. So even if they do draft a receiver at No. 11 overall, it doesn’t mean they’re looking to replace McLaurin.

In 2021, McLaurin started all 17 games and caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five touchdowns. In 46 games, McLaurin has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards with 16 TDs.

Martin Mayhew: We’ve had dialogue with Terry McLaurin about a new deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk