Martin Mayhew looking forward to working with Eric Bieniemy

Martin Mayhew is not attempting to be an isolated super hero when it comes to the upcoming NFL draft or free agency cycle.

Speaking with the media during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Mayhew realizes the need to draft players that can best fit into the system the Commanders coordinators Eric Bieniemy (offense) and Jack Del Rio (defense) are going to be installing.

“We’re still working through that process with Eric,” Mayhew said. “He’s only been there for a couple days…So we’re still evolving with that process with him and trying to figure out exactly what he’s going to be looking for at different positions. We have some thoughts, obviously, but we’re going to blend all that and we’ll get into free agency and get into the draft and start getting input from him and we’ll make some of those decisions down the road.”

Mayhew was not shy to point out he will not only give an ear to Bieniemy but the entire coaching staff.

“Our coaches do a great job evaluating players,” the GM said. “That’s one thing I think that [Head] Coach [Ron] Rivera’s done a really good job of putting the staff together of guys that know what they’re looking at. So we lean on those guys a lot. Eric will be very involved in the process.”

Mayhew and Bieniemy have actually known each other for decades, and Mayhew is counting on that to help in their working relationship as well.

“Eric and I go way back,” Mayhew said. “We’ve got probably a hundred thousand or so friends in common. He’s a fraternity brother of mine, Omega Psi Phi. So, when I interviewed him, I was just trying not to piss him off, you know, but we’re so glad to have him. It is a guy that’s been in three of the last four Super Bowls. Had the number-one offense in the league last year in terms of scoring. Just as an offensive coordinator has accomplished a lot, and our guys are really excited about it too. Our team is excited about it. The whole building is excited to have him join us.”

