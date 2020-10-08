Martin Maldonado, ex-Astros take shots at A's on Twitter after ALDS win

Ali Thanawalla

Current, former Astros take shots at A's after ALDS win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was proven right. Be careful what you ask for.

The A's wanted to face the Astros and they were confident in their chances of knocking off their bitter rivals in the American League Division Series.

But the Astros' bats were just too much for the A's as Houston won the series in Game 4 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

And shortly after the clinching game concluded, current and former Astros players took to Twitter to rub salt in the A's wound.

Astros starting catcher Martin Maldonado was the first to take a shot at the A's.

Outfielder Myles Straw simply tweeted an emoji.

A pair of former Astros catchers joined in on the act, and one even played for the A's and had a message for NBC Sports California analyst Dallas Braden.

Braden, never one to back down, had an epic response to Garneau.

Before the MLB playoffs started, closer Liam Hendriks told reporters that he wanted to face the Astros in the playoffs and knock them out to be "vindictive."

When the ALDS matchup was set last week, Baker told reporters the A's better "be careful what they ask for."

The Astros' official Twitter account used the quote from Baker in a celebratory graphic.

This loss will sting the A's for a while. They had a team that was good enough to win the World Series this year, but their season ended in disappointment. Losing in the playoffs was bad enough, but losing to the Astros, who are hated by the entire baseball world for their sign-stealing scandal, surely hurts even more for Bob Melvin and Co.