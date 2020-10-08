Martin Maldonado, ex-Astros take shots at A's on Twitter after ALDS win

Current, former Astros take shots at A's after ALDS win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was proven right. Be careful what you ask for.

The A's wanted to face the Astros and they were confident in their chances of knocking off their bitter rivals in the American League Division Series.

But the Astros' bats were just too much for the A's as Houston won the series in Game 4 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

And shortly after the clinching game concluded, current and former Astros players took to Twitter to rub salt in the A's wound.

Astros starting catcher Martin Maldonado was the first to take a shot at the A's.

They wanted us, they got us — Machete Maldonado (@Machete1224) October 8, 2020

Outfielder Myles Straw simply tweeted an emoji.

🙂 — Myles Straw (@myles_straw) October 8, 2020

A pair of former Astros catchers joined in on the act, and one even played for the A's and had a message for NBC Sports California analyst Dallas Braden.

Great ALDS Win for My boys in Houston @astros congratulations. 🙏👏🧡 #ForTheH



"They said they wanted us anyway, so you just have to be careful what you ask for." Dusty Baker 🤔 — Robinson Chirinos (@robinson28ch) October 8, 2020

Braden, never one to back down, had an epic response to Garneau.

Great series Dustin. My ERA & your batting average finished up lookin’ pretty similar. 6 minutes after the game & ive got a cocktail in my hand & you & your team scurry to your phones to tweet ME? A washed up never was turned below average podcaster? Enjoy your couch in LCS bud. https://t.co/KPCtsDuptF — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) October 8, 2020

Before the MLB playoffs started, closer Liam Hendriks told reporters that he wanted to face the Astros in the playoffs and knock them out to be "vindictive."

When the ALDS matchup was set last week, Baker told reporters the A's better "be careful what they ask for."

The Astros' official Twitter account used the quote from Baker in a celebratory graphic.

Say what you want.



Just be careful what you ask for. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/IgVpnuzNg0 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2020

This loss will sting the A's for a while. They had a team that was good enough to win the World Series this year, but their season ended in disappointment. Losing in the playoffs was bad enough, but losing to the Astros, who are hated by the entire baseball world for their sign-stealing scandal, surely hurts even more for Bob Melvin and Co.